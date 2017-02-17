Killed Christchurch Port Hills fire p...

Killed Christchurch Port Hills fire pilot David Steven Askin thrived...

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The helicopter pilot who was killed fighting the Port Hills fires thrived on pressure and was at his best in a crisis, a Special Air Service mate says. David Steven Askin, 38, known as Steve, died on Tuesday when his helicopter crashed near the Sugar Loaf communications tower while he was flying sorties dropping water on the fires around Christchurch.

Chicago, IL

