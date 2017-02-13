John's fight on two fronts

John's fight on two fronts

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Blacktown Sun

A full life: Former Olympian and Vietnam veteran John Kinsela features on 'Awaken' with Stan Grant this week. Picture: Heath Parkes-Hupton Two Olympic Games and eight months manning an artillery unit in Vietnam, plus years of dedication to indigenous causes in western Sydney, has made for an amazing life story.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blacktown Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC