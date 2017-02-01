Johnny Moore: Billionaires' boltholes...

Johnny Moore: Billionaires' boltholes no escape from the angry mob

OPINION: Did you see the one about Donald Trump's mate Peter Thiel buying property in Wanaka? Apparently, in billionaire circles, New Zealand is seen as a global bolthole should the proverbial shit hit the fan. The assumption that isolated New Zealand will be relatively safer for the United States' high net-worth individuals and their family members is ludicrous and shows how little they understand the world of borderless ideas they have enabled and which has enriched them to the point of idiocy.

Chicago, IL

