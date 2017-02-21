Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother
In this July 4, 2015 photo released by Matangi Tonga Online, Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho, center, wearing her own crown from her July 4 1967 coronation as Queen Consort to Tupou IV, leaves the Free Wesleyan Church in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, following the coronation of her son King Tupou VI. The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities.
