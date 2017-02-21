Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the de...

Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this July 4, 2015 photo released by Matangi Tonga Online, Queen Mother Halaevalu Mata'aho, center, wearing her own crown from her July 4 1967 coronation as Queen Consort to Tupou IV, leaves the Free Wesleyan Church in Nuku'alofa, the capital of Tonga, following the coronation of her son King Tupou VI. The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen mother, who dedicated her time to helping the elderly and those with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC