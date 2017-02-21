Investors wipe nearly $300M off Sky TV valuation

Sky TV Network Television shares were hammered when trading opened on the New Zealand stock exchange this morning, with investors wiping $293 million off the value of the pay-TV provider after this morning's rejection of its proposed merger with the New Zealand operations of the global telecommunications giant, Vodafone. Sky TV shares traded at $3.60 at 10am this morning, down 75 cents per share or 17 percent, on last night's closing price, to hit their lowest level since mid-2009.

