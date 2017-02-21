Investors wipe nearly $300M off Sky T...

Investors wipe nearly $300M off Sky TV valuation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Sky TV Network Television shares were hammered when trading opened on the New Zealand stock exchange this morning, with investors wiping $293 million off the value of the pay-TV provider after this morning's rejection of its proposed merger with the New Zealand operations of the global telecommunications giant, Vodafone. Sky TV shares traded at $3.60 at 10am this morning, down 75 cents per share or 17 percent, on last night's closing price, to hit their lowest level since mid-2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,768 • Total comments across all topics: 279,102,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC