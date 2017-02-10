Intrepid horseman Joe Guy and sons ta...

Intrepid horseman Joe Guy and sons take on the South Island in 1000km journey

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nelson Mail

Joe Guy, left with his sons Jay Guy and Zac Guy in Nelson with one of the horses they are riding on their tour of the South Island. Turning back the clock to simpler times Joe Guy and his sons are journeying through the South Island on horseback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Sat Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC