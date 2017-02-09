Intergen kicks off new chapter with move into Press Hall
February 9, 2017 Intergen, one of Wellington's first ICT companies, kicks off a new chapter in its 15-year growth, moving this week into the historic new Press Hall development, site of The Evening Post's original printing hall opened in 1923. A leading Microsoft solutions service provider, itself a part of the city's history from start-up in 2001 to international provider with 400 staff across New Zealand, Intergen has moved it 220-strong Wellington based team into the Printers Yard development at 80 Willis Street.
