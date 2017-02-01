Indian-origin woman 6th to die in Australia car rampage

MELBOURNE: A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman has become the sixth victim of an "intentional" road rampage , 10 days after she was critically injured in the accident at a busy street here in Australia's second-largest city. Bhavita Patel , who worked as a director at a global accounting firm in Melbourne, died in hospital Monday night after her family decided to turn off her life support following the fatal accident on January 20. Doctors tried to save Patel, but her condition did not improve and she lay unresponsive in hospital, a media report said.

