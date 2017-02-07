'If you complain, I will kill you'

A NSW cafe owner who threatened to deport and even "kill" foreign workers has been slapped with a record fine of more than half a million dollars. Fares Ghazale, the former owner-operator of the Canteen Cuisine in Albury, which closed in 2014, has been penalised $88,810 and his company Rubee Enterprises Pty Ltd a further $444,100 in the Federal Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.