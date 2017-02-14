ICE providing conveyor belt of govern...

ICE providing conveyor belt of government jobs

A leading New Zealand early in careers consultancy company, ICE, is providing a conveyor belt of government department jobs for graduates who previously had not considered working for government agencies. ICE Professional founder and chief executive Nuwanthie Samarakone says they are working with seven government departments in proving jobs for many graduates.

