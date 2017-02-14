ICE providing conveyor belt of government jobs
A leading New Zealand early in careers consultancy company, ICE, is providing a conveyor belt of government department jobs for graduates who previously had not considered working for government agencies. ICE Professional founder and chief executive Nuwanthie Samarakone says they are working with seven government departments in proving jobs for many graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|13 hr
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC