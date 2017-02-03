Hughie Fury forced to New Zealand for...

Hughie Fury forced to New Zealand for Joseph Parker WBO title fight

Hughie Fury is on a mission to return the WBO heavyweight title to the Fury family The unbeaten 22-year-old who is the cousin of former heavyweight king Tyson Fury was hoping to have his first world title shot in his hometown of Manchester.But Parker's promoters Duco Events won the purse bids with an offer of around 2.4m to stage the New Zealander's first defence of the title he won against Andy Ruiz Jnr in December. Parker and Ruiz Jnr fought for the vacant WBO belt after Tyson Fury relinquished his titles following mental health problems and two failed Voluntary Anti-Doping Association drug tests.The winner was contracted to face the first available mandatory challenger.

