How Melanie Lynskeya s risky instinct...

How Melanie Lynskeya s risky instincts brought her to Netflix

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Elijah Wood and Melanie Lynskey in “I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore” on Netflix. Known by millions as Rose, Charlie's sweetly unhinged stalker on the megahit sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” the New Zealander has also spent a good deal of the past decade building up an impressive list of indie film roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 279,144,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC