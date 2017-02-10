How Christmas prawns explain Australi...

How Christmas prawns explain Australia's power blackouts

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Just as the Howard government once claimed incorrectly that refugees were throwing their children into the water, the Turnbull government is deliberately misleading the public about the cause of blackouts and energy shortages around the country. Blaming renewable energy for causing the storms and heatwaves that cause blackouts is simply the latest attempt by this government to blame the victims of their policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 3 hr wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,841 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC