How Christmas prawns explain Australia's power blackouts
Just as the Howard government once claimed incorrectly that refugees were throwing their children into the water, the Turnbull government is deliberately misleading the public about the cause of blackouts and energy shortages around the country. Blaming renewable energy for causing the storms and heatwaves that cause blackouts is simply the latest attempt by this government to blame the victims of their policies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|3 hr
|wild bill over th...
|64
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Thu
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
