Homes going for up to $2548 a night as Kiwis pounce on Lions rugby tour

Mary Ellis-Pegler outside her Devonport home in Auckland that she is renting through Airbnb for $756 per night during the Lions tour of New Zealand. The price of accommodation for the much-anticipated 10-match British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand appears to be sky-rocketing with only four months left to go before kick off on June 7. Kiwis stand to make thousands of dollars by renting out their houses to tourists and locals alike as it's the side's first visit to New Zealand since 2005.

