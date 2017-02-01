Hawke's Bay earthquake of 1931 leaves vivid memories
Surprisingly, Central Hawke's Bay nonagenarians Pat Box and Jim Fleming don't remember feeling overly frightened during the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake. "I don't remember all the minute details, but I don't remember feeling overly frightened.
