Father and daughter to cycle up Lord of the Rings volcano
Keith Fletcher, 63, and Elizabeth, 31, from Stag Lane, in Chorleywood, will be cycling a distance of 500 miles in only seven days including biking up Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand's active volcano. The two are cycling to raise awareness and money for Homestart - a local charity based in Watford which is a home visiting service that help hard to reach families with childcare and young families with the transition into parenthood.
