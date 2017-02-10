Father and daughter to cycle up Lord ...

Father and daughter to cycle up Lord of the Rings volcano

Keith Fletcher, 63, and Elizabeth, 31, from Stag Lane, in Chorleywood, will be cycling a distance of 500 miles in only seven days including biking up Mount Ruapehu, New Zealand's active volcano. The two are cycling to raise awareness and money for Homestart - a local charity based in Watford which is a home visiting service that help hard to reach families with childcare and young families with the transition into parenthood.

