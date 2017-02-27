Editorial: Protect speech, not massiv...

Editorial: Protect speech, not massive election spending by vested interests

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

New Zealand might face an onslaught of "attack ads" paid for by outside interests in the 2017 election, says Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis. Last year, the court decided that a satirical song about former Prime Minister John Key should not have been censored before the 2014 election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,218 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC