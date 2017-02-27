Editorial: Protect speech, not massive election spending by vested interests
New Zealand might face an onslaught of "attack ads" paid for by outside interests in the 2017 election, says Otago University law professor Andrew Geddis. Last year, the court decided that a satirical song about former Prime Minister John Key should not have been censored before the 2014 election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC