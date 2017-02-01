Dog owners criticized after dog kills...

Dog owners criticized after dog kills kiwi on Kawau Is

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The death of a kiwi after being attacked by a dog on Kawau Island has the Department of Conservation calling for residents to take responsibility for their dogs. Initially there were hopes the otherwise healthy adult bird would survive but it died while being transported off the island by water taxi the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) 22 hr Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Wed Pharting Proudly 26
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Wed Dutch expat 1
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... Jan 30 Frenchie 4
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Jan 28 JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC