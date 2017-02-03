Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces charges over false papers
An Iranian refugee bound for Australia, who was sent to a controversial asylum camp in Papua New Guinea , fled to Fiji and was then deported back again to PNG, has now been charged with using false documents, police said on Sunday. The case of Loghman Sawari, one of about 1,200 refugees potentially eligible for resettlement under an agreement with the United States, has drawn world attention to Australia's tough line on immigration - and to what U.S. President Donald Trump has branded a "dumb deal" on resettlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|4 hr
|o see the light
|63
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|7 hr
|i work
|4
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Feb 1
|Dutch expat
|1
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC