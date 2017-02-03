Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' a...

Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces charges over false papers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

An Iranian refugee bound for Australia, who was sent to a controversial asylum camp in Papua New Guinea , fled to Fiji and was then deported back again to PNG, has now been charged with using false documents, police said on Sunday. The case of Loghman Sawari, one of about 1,200 refugees potentially eligible for resettlement under an agreement with the United States, has drawn world attention to Australia's tough line on immigration - and to what U.S. President Donald Trump has branded a "dumb deal" on resettlement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 4 hr o see the light 63
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 7 hr i work 4
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Sat Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Feb 1 Dutch expat 1
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) Jan 31 Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,118 • Total comments across all topics: 278,611,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC