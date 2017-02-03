Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces charges over false papers

An Iranian refugee bound for Australia, who was sent to a controversial asylum camp in Papua New Guinea , fled to Fiji and was then deported back again to PNG, has now been charged with using false documents, police said on Sunday. The case of Loghman Sawari, one of about 1,200 refugees potentially eligible for resettlement under an agreement with the United States, has drawn world attention to Australia's tough line on immigration - and to what U.S. President Donald Trump has branded a "dumb deal" on resettlement.

