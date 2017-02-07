Death tax grants would 'give young Australians a future', union secretary says
Young Australians should be given a grant funded by an inheritance tax on wealthy estates to help them enter the housing market, pay university fees or start a business, a senior union figure says. Tim Ayres, NSW secretary of the left wing Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, raises the idea in a speech to the Fabian Society about inequality and connecting with voters amid the rise of populist politicians like Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|13 hr
|Solarman
|5
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|20 hr
|o see the light
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC