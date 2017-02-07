Death tax grants would 'give young Au...

Death tax grants would 'give young Australians a future', union secretary says

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Young Australians should be given a grant funded by an inheritance tax on wealthy estates to help them enter the housing market, pay university fees or start a business, a senior union figure says. Tim Ayres, NSW secretary of the left wing Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, raises the idea in a speech to the Fabian Society about inequality and connecting with voters amid the rise of populist politicians like Pauline Hanson and Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... 7 hr BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 13 hr Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 20 hr o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Sun tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC