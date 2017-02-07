Date for Budget 2017 revealed

Date for Budget 2017 revealed

This year the Budget will be centred on providing opportunities for all Kiwis to get ahead, Finance Minister Steven Joyce said. Photo / Mark Mitchell This year's Budget will be delivered on May 25, Finance Minister Steven Joyce said today.

