Dana Milbank: Ita s about time someone attacked Australia. Thank you, President Trump

The president gave Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull a good chewing out this week, telling him a refugee agreement between the two countries was the “worst deal ever,” calling their conversation the “worst call” and abruptly ending the exchange 25 minutes into what was supposed to be an hour-long talk. It was clear from accounts of the talk that Trump thinks Turnbull is almost as much of a basket case as the Mexican guy Trump yelled at the week before.

