Dairymeade sheep auction a 'big boost...

Dairymeade sheep auction a 'big boost to NZ sheep milking industry'

17 hrs ago

An upcoming dairy sheep auction in Wairarapa will help proliferate NZ's very own milking sheep developed in Masterton by Miles and Janet King. An upcoming auction of the Masterton-bred dairymeade milking sheep will enable larger numbers of Kiwis to take advantage of a growing market.

