Cruise ship collision investigation underway, details sparse
Seabourn Encore, berthed at Timaru, broke free from its moorings in high winds on Sunday afternoon and hit another vessel, before being anchored away from the wharf. Investigators are bound for Timaru's port following a collision between a cruise ship and a cement carrier, even as the cruise ship's owner refused to confirm details about the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|64
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC