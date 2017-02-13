Cruise ship collision investigation u...

Cruise ship collision investigation underway, details sparse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Seabourn Encore, berthed at Timaru, broke free from its moorings in high winds on Sunday afternoon and hit another vessel, before being anchored away from the wharf. Investigators are bound for Timaru's port following a collision between a cruise ship and a cement carrier, even as the cruise ship's owner refused to confirm details about the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,831,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC