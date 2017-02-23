Crown pursuing new strategy under new boss
Crown Resorts chief executive Rowen Craigie is stepping down following a decade in charge after the casino operator comprehensively overhauled its strategy in response to the challenges facing its high-roller business. Executive chairman John Alexander will assume Mr Craigie's duties next week and will lead a company that on Thursday cancelled plans for a partial float of its Australian hotels and retail property, launched a $500 million share buyback, flagged a buyback of up to $530 million in subordinated notes and declared an 83 cent special dividend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb 16
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC