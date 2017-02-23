Crown pursuing new strategy under new boss

Crown Resorts chief executive Rowen Craigie is stepping down following a decade in charge after the casino operator comprehensively overhauled its strategy in response to the challenges facing its high-roller business. Executive chairman John Alexander will assume Mr Craigie's duties next week and will lead a company that on Thursday cancelled plans for a partial float of its Australian hotels and retail property, launched a $500 million share buyback, flagged a buyback of up to $530 million in subordinated notes and declared an 83 cent special dividend.

