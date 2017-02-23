Crown pursuing new strategy under new...

Crown pursuing new strategy under new boss

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Crown Resorts chief executive Rowen Craigie is stepping down following a decade in charge after the casino operator comprehensively overhauled its strategy in response to the challenges facing its high-roller business. Executive chairman John Alexander will assume Mr Craigie's duties next week and will lead a company that on Thursday cancelled plans for a partial float of its Australian hotels and retail property, launched a $500 million share buyback, flagged a buyback of up to $530 million in subordinated notes and declared an 83 cent special dividend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC