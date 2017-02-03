Covert mission nets huge coke bust
Australian Border Force Deputy Commissioner, Michael Outram and Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan address the media following the major bust. A COVERT midnight mission to intercept of a yacht off the South Coast has resulted in the biggest cocaine bust in Australian history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|11 hr
|True Facts
|3
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|20 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Sun
|White Right
|62
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Mr russia
|4,604
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|Feb 2
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Feb 1
|Dutch expat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC