Covert mission nets huge coke bust

4 hrs ago

Australian Border Force Deputy Commissioner, Michael Outram and Minister for Justice, Michael Keenan address the media following the major bust. A COVERT midnight mission to intercept of a yacht off the South Coast has resulted in the biggest cocaine bust in Australian history.

