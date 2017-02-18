Confusion over tsunami warning - fals...

Confusion over tsunami warning - false alarm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Matangi Tonga

Tonga Met's tsunami warning drill raised concerns on Wednesday, 15 February 2017, when they sent out a real tsunami warning by email. Tsunami Warning" email, sent at 10.24am to a long list of recipients, including media and government agencies, caused confusion at the highest levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 21 hr THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC