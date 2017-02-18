Confusion over tsunami warning - false alarm
Tonga Met's tsunami warning drill raised concerns on Wednesday, 15 February 2017, when they sent out a real tsunami warning by email. Tsunami Warning" email, sent at 10.24am to a long list of recipients, including media and government agencies, caused confusion at the highest levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|21 hr
|THE Foo
|9
|What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under
|Feb 14
|Dennis Fooguson
|2
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|55
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC