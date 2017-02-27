Caver injured in fall at Harwoods Hol...

Caver injured in fall at Harwoods Hole in Abel Tasman National Park

17 hrs ago

At least one caver has been injured after a fall at Harwoods Hole, the deepest vertical shaft in New Zealand. Senior Sergeant Blair Hall from Nelson police said emergency services were responding to a report of a caving accident at the hole on top of Takaka Hill, northwest of Nelson.

Chicago, IL

