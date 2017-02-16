Bug expert's love of creepy crawlies ...

Bug expert's love of creepy crawlies costly

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A young bug expert's fascination in creepy crawlies has cost him more than $10,000 after he was found with an illegal collection of foreign moths and caterpillars. A young bug expert's fascination with creepy crawlies has cost him more than $10,000 after he was found with an illegal collection of foreign moths and caterpillars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 9 hr THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Tue Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC