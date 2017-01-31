Bride: 'There's no physical attraction'

Bride: 'There's no physical attraction'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

On Married at First Sight, Alene's bridesmaid Amanda is not happy with Simon chosen to marry Alene. Courtesy: Nine Network A PSYCHIC bridesmaid has summoned the universe, channelled energies and consulted her tea leaves in an effort to terminate her best friend's wedding on Wednesday night's episode of Married At First Sight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... 3 hr Dutch expat 1
News Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10) 22 hr Phart Like Ya Mea... 28
News antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr... Mon Frenchie 4
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life Jan 28 JSERVE 1
News Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness Jan 27 Christsharian Dee... 2
News Thousands march demanding change to Australia D... Jan 26 Frenchie 5
News Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC