Bishop of Parramatta Vincent Long Van Nguyen tells royal commission he was abused

The Bishop of Parramatta, Vincent Long Van Nguyen, has told a royal commission he suffered sexual abuse by a member of the clergy after arriving in Australia as a refugee from Vietnam in 1981.

