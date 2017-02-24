Australians doubt Trump's commitment to its traditional ally

In this Feb. 17, 2017 photo, Pete Ryan speaks at his home in Canberra, Australia. Some Australians foresee trouble in their country's traditionally strong alliance with the United States because of what they see as "un-presidential" behavior from President Donald Trump, while others think outspoken businessman-turned-Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull is a good match for him.

