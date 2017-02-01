Australian PM, Trump offer mixed messages on refugee deal
President Donald Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send U.S. troops into Mexico to stop 'bad hombres' unless Mexico does more to control them President Donald Trump warned in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart that he was ready to send U.S. troops into Mexico to stop "bad hombres" unless Mexico does more to control them President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to honor the return of a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL's remains, following his death in a Yemen raid. President Donald Trump made an unannounced trip to honor the return of a fallen U.S. Navy SEAL's remains, following his death in a Yemen raid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Father Phart
|29
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation...
|Wed
|Dutch expat
|1
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Tue
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|antifa notes (january 30, 2017) : Reclaim Austr...
|Mon
|Frenchie
|4
|Mother's torment: Why my son took his life
|Jan 28
|JSERVE
|1
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC