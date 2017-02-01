Australian PM accused of buying election after $1.3 million political donation
Australia's wealthy prime minister has revealed that he donated A$1.75 million to his cash-strapped party's re-election campaign last year, prompting his opponents to accuse him of buying the election victory. Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull, Australia's richest lawmaker with a fortune estimated to exceed A$200 million, had refused for months to say how much he had contributed to his Liberal Party-led conservative coalition scraping back into power at elections on July 2 .
