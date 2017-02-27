Australian accused of planning to hel...

Australian accused of planning to help IS develop missiles

Australian counterterrorism police arrested a man on Tuesday who officials say was planning to advise the Islamic State group on how to develop missiles. Australian Federal Police arrested the 42-year-old electrician during a raid at his home in the rural New South Wales town of Young following an 18-month investigation, Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin told reporters in the nation's capital, Canberra.

