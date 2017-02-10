Australia brace for scorching Saturday

Australia brace for scorching Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and parts of Victoria remain in the grips of a heatwave from hell with cooler weather not in sight until at least Sunday. It is now officially the hottest summer in Sydney's 158 year recorded history - with 10 summer days over 35C, according to Bureau of Meteorology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... 10 hr Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Fri wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC