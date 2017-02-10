Australia brace for scorching Saturday
New South Wales, South Australia, Queensland and parts of Victoria remain in the grips of a heatwave from hell with cooler weather not in sight until at least Sunday. It is now officially the hottest summer in Sydney's 158 year recorded history - with 10 summer days over 35C, according to Bureau of Meteorology.
