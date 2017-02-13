Australia accused of crimes against humanity over refugee camps
Human rights lawyers are seeking to put Australia on trial for crimes against humanity over the treatment of refugees at its UN-condemned offshore detention camps. The International Criminal Court in The Hague has been asked to examine the use of the camps on Pacific islands Nauru and Papua New Guinea's Manus after receiving harrowing accounts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canberra woman a success story of support servi...
|Feb 11
|Covenant 4 Noah M...
|1
|US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra...
|Feb 10
|wild bill over th...
|64
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i...
|Feb 6
|BuildTheWall
|1
|No politician can 'bring back coal'
|Feb 6
|Solarman
|5
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb 5
|tomin cali
|1
|War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11)
|Feb 4
|Mr russia
|4,604
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC