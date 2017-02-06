Audrey Young: Iwi leaders caught in election battle
After meeting with the iwi chairs forum last week in Waitangi, Bill English said iwi would be falling over themselves to host Waitangi Day events in future years - and after yesterday's success, he is probably right. Who wouldn't want the Prime Minister to come calling and say fine things about them, their generosity, their constructive work, their commitment to their people and region.
