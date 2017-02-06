Audrey Young: Iwi leaders caught in e...

Audrey Young: Iwi leaders caught in election battle

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

After meeting with the iwi chairs forum last week in Waitangi, Bill English said iwi would be falling over themselves to host Waitangi Day events in future years - and after yesterday's success, he is probably right. Who wouldn't want the Prime Minister to come calling and say fine things about them, their generosity, their constructive work, their commitment to their people and region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No politician can 'bring back coal' 2 hr Solarman 5
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... 9 hr o see the light 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Sun tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
News Naked Aussie freed from washer with olive oil (Jan '14) Feb 2 Father Phart 29
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
News Malcolm Turnbull refuses to detail his donation... Feb 1 Dutch expat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,725 • Total comments across all topics: 278,619,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC