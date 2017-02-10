Attack not surprising: Islamic Women'...

Attack not surprising: Islamic Women's Council

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A racially-motivated attack on a young Muslim New Zealander yesterday was of the more extreme kind but was not unique, the Islamic Women's Council says. Mehpara Khan, 28, was accosted and assaulted by a stranger yesterdaywhen she and a group of friends who were travelling from New Plymouth to Auckland stopped for a toilet break in Huntly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Sat Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Fri wild bill over th... 64
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News Over 900 days since last illegal boat arrived i... Feb 6 BuildTheWall 1
News No politician can 'bring back coal' Feb 6 Solarman 5
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) Feb 4 Mr russia 4,604
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,787,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC