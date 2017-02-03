American arrested in Sydney allegedly part of multi-million dollar cocaine run
An American man allegedly involved in an international cocaine syndicate is the latest to be arrested in an investigation that has also netted the brother of a slain crime figure and an aspiring politician. Alfred Manukyan, 47, had only been in Australia for a few days before he was picked up by NSW Organised Crime Squad detectives on Thursday.
