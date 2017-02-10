AFP under fire over support services after suicide of experienced officer
A mother of two, a respected and talented federal police officer with more than 30 years experience, had taken her own life inside the Australian Federal Police's Melbourne office. Federal police officer has died in hospital after being shot at the Melbourne AFP headquarters on Monday afternoon.
