Accused Kiwi cocaine smuggler Hamish Thompson had imported drugs before
A former Christchurch man has been arrested in Australia's biggest cocaine bust - just four years after he was released from jail for his involvement in a $250 million drug racket. Veteran sailors Hamish Thompson, 63, from Christchurch, and dual Swiss-Fiji national Valentino Fries, 54, were arrested on board the New Zealand yacht Elakha just after midnight on Thursday.
