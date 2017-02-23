ACCC flags concerns on South32 Illawa...

ACCC flags concerns on South32 Illawarra coal deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Shares in diversified miner South32 have tumbled to their lowest level in more than three months after Australia's competition watchdog expressed concern over its proposed deal to take over a coking coal mine in NSW. The global miner in November agreed to buy the Metropolitan Colliery in NSW from US coal giant Peabody for $US200 million , along with a 16.67 per cent stake in the Port Kembla coal terminal in Wollongong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb 16 THE Foo 9
News What Public Power Can Learn from Down Under Feb 14 Dennis Fooguson 2
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Canberra woman a success story of support servi... Feb 11 Covenant 4 Noah M... 1
News US: Trump 'unbelievably disappointed' in Austra... Feb 10 wild bill over th... 55
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,938 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC