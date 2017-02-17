A true champion - 100 times over

Northland-raised Hawke's Bay shearing champion Rowland Smith became possibly only the fourth person to win 100 Open-class shearing titles with three victories about 24hours and 1700km apart during the weekend. He raised the century at the Counties Shears in Pukekohe yesterday , a few hours after arriving from Gore, in Southland, where on Saturday he won the South Island Shearer of the Year final and the Southern Shears Open final on Saturday.

