A true champion - 100 times over

Sunday

Northland-raised Hawke's Bay shearing champion Rowland Smith became possibly only the fourth person to win 100 Open-class shearing titles with three victories about 24hours and 1700km apart during the weekend. He raised the century at the Counties Shears in Pukekohe yesterday , a few hours after arriving from Gore, in Southland, where on Saturday he won the South Island Shearer of the Year final and the Southern Shears Open final on Saturday.

