World briefs: Tsunami warning lifted after quake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji this morning, prompting a tsunami warning and evacuations in some parts of the country's main island. The quake, earlier measured at 7.2 magnitude, was centered about 140 miles southwest of the Fijian capital Suva, according to the United States Geological Survey.

