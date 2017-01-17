Wild weather warning in Nelson Lakes and north west ranges prompts motorist warning
Two minor crashes on Nelson roads has prompted police to issue warnings to motorists ahead as wild weather begins to lash the region. Heavy rain is expected for the Nelson Lakes area and the north west ranges tonight as a "bomb low" hits the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nelson Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|3 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|Jan 7
|Tony Abbott
|4
|Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07)
|Jan 2
|Proud2BeChinese
|44
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|Dec 31
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Dec 26
|Foo
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC