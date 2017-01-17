Wild weather warning in Nelson Lakes ...

Wild weather warning in Nelson Lakes and north west ranges prompts motorist warning

Two minor crashes on Nelson roads has prompted police to issue warnings to motorists ahead as wild weather begins to lash the region. Heavy rain is expected for the Nelson Lakes area and the north west ranges tonight as a "bomb low" hits the country.

