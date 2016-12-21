Why Kiwis quit their day jobs and sta...

Why Kiwis quit their day jobs and start their own business

The New Zealand Herald

Wanting to be their own boss is the main reason Kiwis quit their day jobs and start their own business, according to a new survey. More than half of the New Zealand business owners surveyed by accounting software maker Xero said wanting to be in charge was why they started their own company.

