White supremacist threatened to shoot up Central Coast shopping centre

44 min ago Read more: The Age

A radicalised white supremacist who was stockpiling homemade guns and weapons across Sydney had expressed an intention to commit a mass shooting at a popular Westfield shopping centre. The disturbing case, uncovered by the Sun Herald , has highlighted the evolving threat posed by violent, right-wing extremism in Australia with experts warning against public complacency.

