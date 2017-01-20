White supremacist threatened to shoot up Central Coast shopping centre
A radicalised white supremacist who was stockpiling homemade guns and weapons across Sydney had expressed an intention to commit a mass shooting at a popular Westfield shopping centre. The disturbing case, uncovered by the Sun Herald , has highlighted the evolving threat posed by violent, right-wing extremism in Australia with experts warning against public complacency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Fri
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Thousands march demanding change to Australia D...
|Thu
|Frenchie
|5
|Donald Trump poised to scuttle Malcolm Turnbull...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|1
|'This is a sad day. It is so sad': Malcolm Turn...
|Jan 22
|Realist
|2
|Pacific voice in Japan development talks
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|2
|Scorching summer swelter hits southeast
|Jan 18
|tony briar mitchell
|1
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan 10
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC