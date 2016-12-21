Welsford back to best

Welsford back to best

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Examiner

Having been conspicuously absent in his last two wheel finals, rising Australia cycling star Sam Welsford hit back with a bang on Sunday to take out his second consecutive Burnie Wheel. Having been conspicuously absent in his last two wheel finals, rising Australia cycling star Sam Welsford hit back with a bang on Sunday to take out his second consecutive Burnie Wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Sat Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec 17 jenny49 1
News New Zealand PM Changes Mind on Same-Sex Marriag... Dec 15 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News $10 million Lotto Powerball won in Auckland Dec 15 hassen 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC