Wellington Free Ambulance boss Diana ...

Wellington Free Ambulance boss Diana Crossan moving on

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dominion Post

Crossan announced the move on Tuesday, saying she wanted to spend more time helping refugees - something she has done throughout her tenure as chief executive. She was on the Changemakersa Refugee Forum in 2012, and helped 21 refugee women through professional driving lessons to help them get their licence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dominion Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... 1 hr Mila Beaujolais 16
News Australia's weather map is wrong Jan 7 Tony Abbott 4
News Group aimed to 'take over Australia' (May '07) Jan 2 Proud2BeChinese 44
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... Dec 31 Katzenjammas 2
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Dec 26 Foo 11
News Lotto NZ returns $204 million to the community Dec 25 Franklin Agapay 8
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec 20 Lionel Funaki 94
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC