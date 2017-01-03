Wellington Free Ambulance boss Diana Crossan moving on
Crossan announced the move on Tuesday, saying she wanted to spend more time helping refugees - something she has done throughout her tenure as chief executive. She was on the Changemakersa Refugee Forum in 2012, and helped 21 refugee women through professional driving lessons to help them get their licence.
